Top recruit Nimari Burnett leaving Texas Tech after 12 games

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech freshman Nimari Burnett, the program’s first McDonald’s All-American, is leaving the program just 12 games into his career. Coach Chris Beard made the announcement two days after Burnett played a season-low six minutes in the No. 18 Red Raiders’ 82-71 victory over Kansas State. Burnett was a high school standout in Chicago and consensus top 30 recruit nationally. He never cracked the starting lineup in a crowded backcourt while averaging 5.3 points.