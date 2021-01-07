Pence defies Trump, affirms Biden’s win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has defied President Donald Trump, affirming electoral votes that will make Democrat Joe Biden the next president. Pence has been under intense pressure from Trump and his allies to overturn the election results before the inauguration Jan. 20. But Pence issued a lengthy statement Wednesday laying out his conclusion that a vice president cannot claim “unilateral authority” to reject states’ electoral votes. And he followed through early Thursday morning as he formally certified the results. It’s a move that is sure to draw additional ire from an already angry president.