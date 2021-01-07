Ukraine: Few masks for Christmas, despite virus pressure

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Although Ukraine is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic that has inundated its overburdened medical system with patients, Orthodox Christmas celebrations have occurred widely without masks or social distancing. In the mountain village of Iltsy, unmasked worshipers on Thursday crowded a small church, where they kissed icons and later stood close together outside to watch a procession of musicians. The main streets of the city of Lviv were full of celebrants, many having hot drinks outdoors and watching the passing promenade. The country of 42 million, is recording about 9,000 new infection cases a day; more than 19,500 people have died during the pandemic. Ukraine will impose a wide-ranging lockdown beginning Friday.