WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 6) Highland Tournament Resumes With Top Lady Tiger Standout Returning To Action For Canton And Culver-Stockton College Preparing To Return To The Hardwood This Friday After A Month Off

Some of the top girls basketball teams in the high school ranks in Missouri will return to action this evening at the Highland Boys and Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament. In one of the Championship semifinals on tap, top-seeded Macon will tip-off against fourth-seeded Canton at Canton High School. WGEM's Richard Denson has an update and a scouting report from CHS where he went 1-On-1 with Lady Tigers head coach Danielle Baker.

On the college hardwood, the Wildcats of Culver-Stockton are preparing to return to action on Friday after a month off due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns.

Culver is set to play for the first time since Nov. 28 with back-to-back games Friday and Saturday at Charles Field House. The Wildcats return to play with an (0-3) overall record and an (0-3) mark in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

The Wildcats are slated to host a non-conference game Friday night against Lincoln Christian University before resuming conference play Saturday at home against Grand View University starting at 4 p.m. The Wildcats' scheduled Heart contest with Mount Mercy University, slated for Monday January 11, has been postponed due to Covid-19 contact tracing within the Mustang program.