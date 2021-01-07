WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (January 6) Canton Lady Tigers Fall To Defeat At Home Against Macon On The Prep Tourney Hardwood And The “Fighting Illini” Set To Return To Big Ten Conference Basketball Action In Evanston

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (January 6) Canton Lady Tigers Fall To Defeat At Home Against Macon On The Prep Tourney Hardwood And The “Fighting Illini” Set To Return To Big Ten Conference Basketball Action In EvanstonUpdated
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Wednesday)
Highland Boys And Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament
Girls Basketball
Semifinals
(2) Scotland County 47
(6) Kirksville 39
SCHS: Hannah Fenney (15 Points)
Semi's
(1) Macon 71
(4) Canton 43
Consolation Semi's
(8) Knox County 44
(5) Palmyra 39
PHS: Taytum White (13 Points)
25th Annual Clopton Invitational Tournament
(1) Monroe City Lady Panthers 60
(4) Elsberry 27
MCHS: Riley Quinn (27 Points)
MC vs. Clopton Friday At 7:00 PM In Tourney Final
Consolation Semi's
(7) Wright City 25
(3) Mark Twain 46
MTHS: Emma ross (12 Points)
(8) Louisiana 20
(5) Silex 54
Salisbury Invitational Tournament
Semifinals
(2) South Shelby Lady Cats 58
(3) Norborne 55
SSHS: Emma Dovin (14 Points)
Miranda Whitaker (14 Points)
(1) Salisbury 61
(4) Meadville 35
Consolation Semi's
(8) Paris 26
(5) Glasgow 37
(7) Northeast-Cairo 29
(6) Carrollton 35
Boys
South Shelby 50
Carrollton 39
SSHS Cardinals Now (5-5)
High School Wrestling
Hannibal Pirates Summary:
Hannibal High School opened conference competition tonight at Moberly with duals against Moberly, Kirksville, and Marshall.
Hannibal won all three duals tonight. Undefeated wrestlers included Reign Creech, Tristen Essig, Chad Culp, Peyton Elliot, Gavin Morawitz, and Trevor Wilson.
To end the night, Hannibal was in a close dual with Moberly. Losing 36-27 going in to the last matches, 106 and 113, Reign Creech comes from behind and pins his opponent with seconds left on the clock to bring the dual score to 36-33.
Tristen Essig finishes the dual with a 16-1 technical fall to give Hannibal a 38-36 victory over Moberly. Hannibal High's wrestlers came together tonight and fought for each other. This is a result of hard work, believing in themselves, and fighting for each other.
The Pirates return to the mat tomorrow at Fulton HS.
Final Scores:
Hannibal 49
Marshall 30
Hannibal 39
Kirksville 36
Hannibal 38
Moberly 36
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls 124
Sacramento Kings 128
Bulls Now (4-5)
CHI: Coby White (36 Points--New Career High)
Zach LaVine (32 Points)
Denzel Valentine (10 Points)
