Yard waste options in Hannibal following winter storm

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- A week after an ice storm moved through the Tri-States downing power lines and tree limbs roads and yards, crews in Hannibal are mostly done with the roads and are turning their attention to yard waste.

Limbs, branches, and sometimes what look like entire trees are piling up at the Hannibal Yard waste site at 701 Warren Barret Drive.

City officials said they're keeping the lot open 24/7 and soon they'll be coming by your home to get the mess taken care of.

"Luckily no house or vehicle damage, just tree damage," said Hannibal Resident Jeff Darr.

He said cleaning up all the pine trees on his property the past two days has him covered in sap.

"Trying to clean up from the ice damage and this is my second load for the day and I have one or two more so I'm hoping the lot stays open so I can get it done," said Darr.

Hannibal Director of Central Services Andy Dorian said keeping the yard waste site open is just their first step.

"We are going to, starting next week, do neighborhood pick ups, so just kind of roam through town, we're asking for people to put their limbs and tree debris on the curbside," said Dorian.

He said it may take a while though, as city workers have other things they need to attend to as well.

"If in 30 days we haven't got to it, just call us back," said Dorian.

Darr said he's glad to hear that, but for him, he just wants to get his yard clear.

"Well that's great if they can get to it, I mean it will take awhile so I'm going ahead and doing what I can to speed up the process because it might be a month or so before they get everywhere they need to pick up," said Darr.

City officials said if you call after 30 days, just give them your address so they can get it taken care of.