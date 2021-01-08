1 apparently dead in police shooting near Minneapolis

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (AP) — State and local investigators are at the scene of an apparent police shooting in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale, though authorities have not released information about what happened. One person is apparently dead. A photograph taken by the Star Tribune shows what appears to be a body in the street, covered by a white sheet or tarp. Video taken by a witness from a couple of blocks away shows at least four police vehicles surrounding a dark pickup truck. Officers have their guns drawn as someone runs toward them while waving an arm. Three gunshots then ring out.