Avalanche begin season against the Blues

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche

Denver; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche start the season at home against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Colorado went 10-8-2 in division play and 18-9-6 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Avalanche were called for 255 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes per game.

St. Louis went 42-19-10 overall and 15-7-2 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Blues scored 223 total goals last season, 49 on power plays and five shorthanded.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.