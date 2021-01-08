Avs, Knights, Blues make realigned West tall at the top

The team that emerges from this limited-time-only West Division ought to enter the Stanley Cup semifinals in prime title-winning position. With expected contenders Colorado, Vegas and St. Louis, the group looks tall at the top. Minnesota, Arizona, Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Jose make up the rest of the eight-team division for the 56-game schedule. The most notable offseason acquisition was defenseman Alex Pietrangelo leaving the Blues after 12 years to join the Golden Knights. Those teams finish the regular season against each other on May 7 and 8 in Las Vegas.