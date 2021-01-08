Canton R-V continues to feed students with USDA program

FREE MEALS: Today I am at Canton R-V School District! I spoke with the Superintendent and Food Service Director about how the free breakfast and lunches has impacted the community. The free meal program has been extended to the end of the school year! Find out more tonight on WGEM News at Six.

CANTON, MO. (WGEM) -- The free meals program continues at Canton R-V School District as families are in need more than ever.

This comes as the district is feeding more than double the typical amount of people during the pandemic.

Canton R-V Food Service Director Amber Cousins is making sure that happens, with the extension of the free meal program.

"We've seen an increase in the number of meals that we're serving. Especially when we have all students in the building with the extension of the USDA waiver," she said.

"We are able to do free breakfast and lunch for every student in the district, every student in town if they want it through the end of the school year. And we just started a CACFP program which gives every student in our district a free supper if they want it."

Jesse Uhlymeyer is the Canton R-V Superintendent. He said they are just doing their part to help the community.

"We've kind of gone from just looking at our role from educating students to serving our students. And kind of having that servant leadership and servant mentality for our students and our community," he said.

Cousins said even though it is extra work, they want to make sure everyone is fed.

"It's a huge blessing to us, I mean it warms my heart knowing that every kid who struggles with hunger at home, they don't have struggle anymore."

Not only do the students get free breakfast, lunch, and a take-home dinner. They also have a free delivery program, when the district is in a hybrid schedule. To sign up for the delivery click here.

