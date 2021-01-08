Chicago schools stick to a partial reopening Monday

CHICAGO (AP) — Some in-person instruction in Chicago public schools will resume Monday for the first time in months. The city’s mayor and school chief warned teachers that their absence will have consequences. The district is giving families the option for students in pre-kindergarten and some special education programs. K-8 students could return on Feb. 1. No date has been set for high school students. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says remote learning is not sustainable, especially for younger students. But the Chicago Teachers Union says many schools still carry risks for the coronavirus. Attendance by teachers this week has been spotty.