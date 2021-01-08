Cloudy & Chilly, Again

We are starting off our Friday morning with temperatures very similar to the past couple of mornings. Morning temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. We have a high pressure system to our northwest which can typically lead to sunny skies. However, that won't be the case for our Friday. It's going to be another cloudy day because we have an inversion (temperatures warming, instead of cooling in the troposphere or the lowest layer of the atmosphere) in place that is trapping the clouds and moisture. As we go through the day and even into Friday night, you may notice some snow flurries, but that means you would just see a few random snowflakes. With the cloud cover and winds out of the north daytime highs will be very similar to the previous day, in the low to mid 30s.

Persistent cloud cover will continue into Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler though. Highs on Saturday will be near 30 and highs on Sunday will be in the upper 20s.

We look to finally see some sunshine come Monday.