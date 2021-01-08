Crews race to restore water in rural McDonough County

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Il. (WGEM) -- Crews worked to get water service restored to rural McDonough County residents on Friday, days after a water main break took down their entire system.

Officials at the West Prairie Water Co-Op say the trouble started Wednesday afternoon with a small leak.

"All of a sudden it blew somewhere and we lost everything," board president George Dixon said.

He said they haven't been able to find the break so far, meaning it's probably hidden under running water, such as a creek.

"We haven't been able to visually spot it so that makes us think it's probably under a stream and running away without making any mess and that makes it really difficult," Dixon said.

But after days of searching, he said they've managed to isolate a possible location.

"We'll just keep squeezing it down, opening valves, shutting valves until we find the thing," Dixon said.

Rural residents said they're getting by.

"I had to double check to see if I paid the bill and stuff like that," Steven Williams said.

Williams said with his water off and his well frozen, he and his granddaughter have had to make do.

"We've been scooping snow, putting it into buckets for using until hopefully it gets fixed pretty soon," he said.

Dixon said while they're still looking for the break, their priority is getting water back into people's homes.

"I hope most of our people will have fair pressure before dark," he said.

Dixons said if your water does come back, you need to keep boiling it until officials say otherwise.

If you're looking for water. there is help available.

The McDonough County Telephone Cooperative is offering boxes of bottled water to those who need it.

Their address is 210 N. Coal Street in Colchester.