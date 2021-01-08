Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:04 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54

Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Clinton 28

Des Moines, Lincoln 43, Ottumwa 38

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 60, West Sioux 47

LeMars 65, Sioux City, West 44

Meskwaki Settlement School 41, GMG, Garwin 36

Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 54, Heartland Christian 38

Unity Christian 59, Trinity Christian High School 33

Wahlert, Dubuque 53, Cedar Rapids, Washington 50

West Delaware, Manchester 56, Independence 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 56, Tri-Center, Neola 45

AC/GC 60, Woodward-Granger 21

Akron-Westfield 54, South O’Brien, Paullina 41

Alburnett 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 37

Algona 48, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 32

Ankeny 56, Marshalltown 17

Atlantic 63, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 33

Bellevue 60, Northeast, Goose Lake 37

Bellevue West, Neb. 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 38

Bishop Garrigan 62, West Hancock, Britt 54

Bondurant Farrar 69, North Polk, Alleman 55

Carroll 51, Carlisle 31

Cedar Falls 68, Iowa City High 58

Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Clinton 28

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48, Rock Valley 47

Colfax-Mingo 59, Belle Plaine 51

Creston 63, Denison-Schleswig 58

Denver 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 40

Grundy Center 69, East Marshall, LeGrand 31

Holy Trinity 49, New London 43

Indianola 75, Oskaloosa 28

Knoxville 53, Albia 32

Linn-Mar, Marion 48, Epworth, Western Dubuque 37

Madrid 38, Ogden 17

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57

Mason City 67, Fort Dodge 47

Murray 48, Moravia 34

Newell-Fonda 81, PAC-LM 50

Osage 57, Northwood-Kensett 20

Paton-Churdan 49, CAM, Anita 36

Pella Christian 55, Newton 39

Pleasant Valley 52, Bettendorf 32

Ponca, Neb. 54, Woodbury Central, Moville 41

Sheldon 55, Okoboji, Milford 43

Sibley-Ocheyedan 48, Boyden-Hull 32

Sioux Center 34, MOC-Floyd Valley 30

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, West Bend-Mallard 33

Solon 43, Beckman, Dyersville 40

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 44, East Union, Afton 27

Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33

Unity Christian 62, Trinity Christian High School 29

West Sioux 43, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 24

Western Christian 72, Storm Lake 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content