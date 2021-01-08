Funding agreement will allow extension of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A long-awaited extension of the Kansas City streetcar officially has a green light. Kansas City and federal officials on Friday announced they had signed an agreement officially committing $174 million in federal funding to extend the streetcar. When the project is completed, the streetcar will be extended from Union Station past the Country Club Plaza to the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Construction could begin late this year or early next year, with a projected opening in 2025. The 3.5 mile extension is expected to cost $351.7 million. Most of the rest of the funding will come from special tax district approved by voters in 2018.