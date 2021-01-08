Hospital Report: Jan. 8, 2020

DEATHS

Wilma L. Whitley, age 89, formerly of rural Quincy, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 9:50 a.m. in the Good Shepherd Home in Golden. Hansen-Spear Funeral directors are in charge of arrangements.

Catherine 'Cay' Castle Horn Barnum, age 100, of Quincy, died on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:30 am in her home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy J. Reinebach, age 102, of Quincy, died on Thursday, January 7, 2021 in the Illinois Veterans Home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements Dorothy J. Reinebach.

David M. Walterscheid, 64, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 8:02 PM, Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at his home. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.

Sue Ann Riddle, age 63, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Blessing Hospital. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Sue Ann Riddle.

John Davis Wade, age 47, of Columbus, IL, died on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in his home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for John Davis Wade.

Alissa L. (Morris) Andrews, age 27, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Blessing Hospital. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Alissa L. (Morris) Andrews.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Mark Chandlee Jr and Olivia Day had a boy.

Damien Staube and Marranda Pearcy had a girl.

Tim and Laura Hulse had a girl.

Ray and Faye Launer had a girl.

Brycen Cropp and Brittany Greathouse had a girl.

Perryck Davis and McKyla Baker had a boy.

Dalton Buckley and Charley Deverger had a girl.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.