Iowa Hawkeyes Post A Convincing Win Over Maryland And “Fighting Illini” Rally In The Second Half To Roll Past Northwestern On The Big Ten Conference Hardwood

It was a big night for the 5th-ranked Iowa Hawkyes tonight in College Park as they rolled past the Terps 89-67. Iowa’s 89 points are the most the Hawkeyes have scored in the 12-game series. The 22-point win is the largest margin of victory in the series.

Luka Garza had a big outing during his return trip to to the DMV. The 6-foot-11 All-American center finished the game against UM with 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. The senior netted eight straight points in the first half. Garza is a native of Washington, DC so his performance so close to home was certainly a big emotional lift for the reining Big Ten Player of The Year.

With the victory, Iowa improved to 7-0 when Jordan Bohannon makes multiple 3-pointers. Bohannon (18 points) made a game-high six triples tonight against Maryland. Two Hawkeyes posted career bests tonight. Connor McCaffery dished out 10 assists (0 turnovers), while Joe Toussaint was credited with six steals.

Iowa sank 13 triples against Maryland. The Hawkeyes now lead the Big Ten in 3-pointers made. So far this season, the Hawkeyes have drained 10+ 3-pointers in eight of 11 games during their 2020-21 campaign on the hardwood.

In Evanston, the 12-th ranked "Fighting Illini" were in a real conference battle against Northwestern in the first half. The Wildcats in fact led at the halftime break 43-28. After Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and his staff made a few adjustments, All-American Ayo Dosunmo, Kofi Cockburn, and the rest of their teammates came out on fire as they outscored NW 53-13 in the second half. After 40 minutes of action on the hardwood, Illinois went on to post a convincing 81 to 56 win on the road.

Cockburn finished the game with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Dosunmu chipped in with 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists in 30 minutes of action. Fellow guard Andre Curbelo finished the road game with 6 points and 7 assists while freshman Adam Miller had a 14 point, 4 rebound effort against the (6-5) 'Cats.

The Fighting Illini are now (9-3) on the season as they prepare to play host to Maryland on Sunday at the State Farm Center in Champaign. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.