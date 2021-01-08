Locals recount U.S. Capitol protest: “It wasn’t a war cry or a rally to go get ’em.”

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- Three Tri-state residents recounted their Washington, D.C. visit on the day the U.S. capitol was overrun.

Gail Park, Lindell Shumake and Andrea Shrum gathered at Park's home in Hannibal on Friday to talk with WGEM about their experience.

They said it was not a day full of violence and mayhem but rather of songs and chants as they showed pictures and played videos.

"We were energized. We felt it was a positive thing. We felt like we were doing something, and the people around us were the same way," Park said.

The former teacher, Park, former Missouri lawmaker, Shumake, and former nurse, Shrum, made the trip to Washington, D.C., on a bus from St. Louis to support President Trump.

"I just kind of fell in love with his outlook for America, and that he stands for us, you know, the people of America. You know, he wasn't a politician. He didn't need the money. He had the money," Shrum said.

"God wants you to do more than just sit there sometimes. He wants you to take the ore. He wants you to move," Park said.

Park said they left on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. and arrived around 10:15 a.m., just in time for President Trump's rally on Wednesday.

"It's probably the largest crowd of any event I've ever been in in my whole life," Shumake said. “At no point did I feel unsafe in that crowd."

They all said the crowd was peaceful, and remained so, as they made their way to the U.S. Capitol afterward.

"It was just a motivating speech. It wasn't a war cry or a rally to go get 'em. It was just like let's just show them that we're here type thing," Park said.

"We were close enough that we could throw a stone and hit the building," Shumake said.

That's where they got videos of Trump supporters chanting, 'USA!' and singing Amazing Grace.

"We didn't even know anything bad had gone on until, you know, until my kids started texting me and saying, 'Are you safe?' and I said, 'Are you kidding me?' I'm at the Capitol right now, and this is almost kumbaya," Park said.

Shortly after finding out that some protestors had breached the U.S. Capitol, they said they heard concussion bombs and smelled tear gas.

“We were supposed to stay longer but when the mayor put the curfew in order, we had to rush down to Union Station and hurriedly get on the bus because we were going to be in violation of the curfew," Park said.

For these locals, the violence is not acceptable, and was never in the plans.

Their goal was just to support their candidate.

“I think everybody in that crowd, if they thought that they legitimately lost this election, would have said, 'OK, that’s the way it goes in a republic, you win some, you lose some.' But, everybody there, didn’t feel like we lost and still don’t today," Shumake said.

After Congress certified the electoral votes this week, President Trump said he will now focus on a smooth transition of power to the Biden administration.