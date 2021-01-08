Meet the candidates of the Quincy mayoral race

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy residents will vote for a new mayor in early 2021.

The Consolidated Primary is February 23, followed by the Consolidated Election on April 6.

There are four candidates in the race, two democrats and two republicans.

Quincy's current Mayor, Kyle Moore, announced on September 24, 2020 that he would not be seeking reelection April.

Mike Troup (Republican)

Mike Troup announced his run for the Quincy Mayoral Race on November 18, 2020.

Troup is a Quincy native with 32 years of public service on various boards, including his current seat in the school board.

He's also served on the Adams County Board and the Adams County Ambulance and EMS Board.

Troup said issues he says we would address include infrastructure, and police and fire pension funding.

"I've worked on fixing private companies pension problems with different solutions, now government works a little bit different but I think there's opportunities where we may have solutions that will benefit Quincy and keep all the benefits in place," said Troup.

Troup said he also has worked with numerous national and international corporations, and has 22 years experience as a small business owner.

For education, Troup listed a Bachelor Degree in Management and and MBS specialized in finance from St. Louis University.

Paul Havermale (Republican)

Republican candidate and former long-time Quincy alderman Paul Havermale announced his candidacy November 5, 2020.

Havermale said the focus of his campaign is family, faith and service.

He said his experience in city leadership will allow him to focus on finances, pensions and infrastructure needs.

"We're going to make sure that we take care of the issues and projects and situations that we need to take care of to set a solid foundation so we can move forward and do the things that we want to do at a later date," Havermale said. "We have to stabilize our financial picture, take care of our basic needs and essential services first, it gives us the opportunity to move on and do things we want to do."

Nora Baldner (Democrat)

Former local journalist and Quincy University instructor, Nora Baldner, announced her candidacy for Quincy Mayor on November 12, 2020.

Baldner made the announcement on her Facebook Page, Nora Baldner for Mayor and during a briefing at 12:30 p.m. in Clat Adams Park.

Baldner says she plans to support the local healthcare system, businesses, the police and fire department, transportation, new jobs and recycling.

She says Quincy is facing major issues with the pandemic and she wants to provide the solutions by educating people on mask wearing.

"As soon as we can tie masking to being safe and supporting our businesses, then I think we're well on our way to helping each other," she said.

On Balder's campaign website, under "Qualifications," she states, "we need a forward-thinking leader and a strong collaborator. I have a proven record. We need transparency and better communication from city hall. I have experience with transparency and diplomacy. As a journalist, educator and volunteer, I have led teams, managed budgets, raised funds and created strategic plans."

Baldner is currently the Assistant Professor of Communication at Quincy University.

Brennan Hills (Democrat)

Brennan Hills is a 17-year-old student at Quincy High School who announced his candidacy on August 21, 2020.

Hills stated he is a lifelong Quincy resident and has firsthand knowledge of the inner workings of the community.

Hills added his family has resided in Quincy for four generations, instilling within him a great pride for this city.

"The trials of our time call for unprecedented bold action. My campaign will focus on promoting public health and revitalizing Quincy’s ailing economy, both far too neglected, far too long," Hills said. "Public safety and science will come before politics and posturing. In addition to an aggressive initiative to protect the lives of Quincy’s residents, my campaign will focus on protecting and growing the lifeblood of the city itself: commerce and industry. "

