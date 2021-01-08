Migrant entries into EU drop to lowest levels since 2013

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s border and coast guard agency says the number of attempts by migrants to enter the European Union without authorization has dropped to its lowest level since 2013. Frontex said Friday that it detected around 124,000 “illegal border crossings” in 2020, a drop of 13% over a year. It says the drop is mostly due to restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The entry of well over 1 million people in 2015 sparked one of the EU’s biggest political crises. Despite a huge drop in numbers, the 27-nation bloc is still divided over which countries should take responsibility for the arrivals and whether their EU partners should be obliged to help.