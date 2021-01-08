Missouri man shot by deputies serving eviction notice

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Police say court deputies shot a man in suburban Kansas City while they were serving an eviction notice. The shooting occurred Friday when Jackson County process servers went to Blue Springs home to evict a man. Jackson County Court spokeswoman Valerie Hartment said the court deputies shot the man after he aimed a weapon at them. The man was hospitalized with serious injuries. The court deputies were not injured. Blue Springs police Capt. Jeff Sargent said people who serve eviction notices often are armed because it is not uncommon for violence to occur. No other details were released.