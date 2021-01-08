No. 9 Tennessee continue busy stretch with game vs Texas A&M

No. 9 Tennessee continues its challenging early stretch in Southeastern Conference play. The Vols lost for the first time this season to Alabama last Saturday. They bounced back with a win at Arkansas on Wednesday now face Texas A&M this Saturday and South Carolina on Tuesday. Making it through the three games in six days stretch successfully would serve Tennessee well as league play unfolds. Victor Bailey Jr. is averaging 13.5 points a game for the Vols. Bailey and his teammates will have their hands full against the Aggies and 6-foot-10 forward Emanuel Miller.