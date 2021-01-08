Offenders trash minimum security prison in Missouri

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Officials say a riot carried out by offenders in a northwestern Missouri minimum-security prison on New Year’s Eve was so destructive that it left part of a house unit unlivable. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the riot began the night of Dec. 31 in the Maryville Treatment Center. Officials say three offenders suspected of being intoxicated refused to cooperate with corrections officers and began destroying property. State prisons spokeswoman Karen Pojmann says other offenders joined in the melee, and the mob moved from living quarters to administrative offices. Officials believe about two dozen offenders participated, smashing windows, doors, camera equipment, computers and vending machines. The estimated cost of the damage is $30,000.