Plenty of overhead in this market: Betting on drone races

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — In the “gamblers will bet on absolutely anything” category, here’s a new one: A major sports book is taking bets on aerial drone races. DraftKings says it is taking bets for the championship this weekend of the Drone Racing League, in which pilots fly aerial drones in races against each other. Betting on the league’s drone races is legal in Colorado, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Tennessee and West Virginia, with regulatory approvals pending in additional states. DraftKings says free contests it offered on drone racing last year drew more than 150,000 entries.