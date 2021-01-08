Police: 2 killed in overnight crash in north St. Louis

Police: 2 killed in overnight crash in north St. LouisNew
Police in north St. Louis say two people died in a crash early Friday. Officials say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at 11th and St. Louis streets near Interstate 70. Television station KTVI reports that one person died at the scene of the crash, while the other person died later at a hospital. Police continued to investigate the crash early Friday morning and did not immediately release the names of the victims or other details of the crash.