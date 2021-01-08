Police chief’s past sows doubts in wake of Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville city leaders praise the former Atlanta police chief who has been hired to oversee their struggling department in the wake of Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting. But some critics question if she is the right choice after a rocky departure from her previous job. Erika Shields was introduced this week. She stepped down from the top Atlanta post in June after the death of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot in the back by police in a restaurant parking lot. A Louisville city council member is urging the public to give Shields a chance. Critics ask why the city hired someone whose past raised such doubts.