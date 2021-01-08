Pritzker proposes federal tax decoupling to save $200M

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois governor on Friday proposed changes in state tax law that would save the state $500 million during a budget crisis.

Democrat J.B. Pritzker also froze the start of new business credits that would cost $20 million annually.

Pritzker floated the idea during the first day of the General Assembly’s lame-duck session, one of five days scheduled to end the 101st General Assembly before inauguration of the 102nd on Wednesday.

Battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois has a $3.9 billion budget deficit. Pritzker hoped to make up a chunk of that with approval of a graduated income tax that would tax the wealthier at higher rates and generate $3 billion extra a year. But voters soundly rejected that constitutional amendment in the November election.