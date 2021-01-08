Pro-democracy activists heartened by US system’s resilience

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Although pro-democracy and human rights activists around the globe were stunned to see a raging mob storm the U.S. Capitol, they say they were heartened and inspired because the system ultimately prevailed. Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, who has been jailed for reporting on corruption, says “there is still no place like America.” An exiled Belarus opposition leader says the turmoil in Washington was “a good reminder” that democracy should not be taken for granted. But the clampdown on dissidents still went on. Hong Kong police tightened their grip on the city’s embattled democracy movement, making 53 arrests Wednesday, hours before the events in Washington.