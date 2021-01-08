Quincy Chamber launches ‘Buy Here Thrive Here’ program

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Quincy Chamber of Commerce has launched a discount program, which encourages residents to shop locally to help local businesses.

The "Buy Here Thrive Here" program has over 30 participating establishments. They have all agreed to give the cardholder a discount for the duration of the program.

LaTonya Brock is the Executive Director of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce. She said the program encourages the community to shop small.

"Our Membership & Marketing Manager Jarid Jones was creative in creating this. It's a way for us to continue to drive business locally," she said.

Brock said she hopes the community steps up.

"The community should realize that the Chamber of Commerce is invested in the local economy. The Chamber is working to ensure that our small businesses thrive," she said. "But, the only way that they're going to thrive is when the community spends dollars at their organization."

To purchase a $10 dollar discount card contact Jarid Jones at (217) 222-7980. The program runs through December 31, 2021.