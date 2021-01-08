Seychelles to start vaccinations with Chinese-made Sinopharm

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Indian Ocean island nation of the Seychelles says it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday with the 50,000 doses it has of the Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccine. The health minister told reporters on Thursday that political leaders will be first to be vaccinated, then health workers. President Wavel Ramkalawan has said he will be the first to get the vaccine. The Sinopharm vaccines are a donation from the United Arab Emirates, the Seychelles News Agency reports. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting the Seychelles on Friday at the end of a five-country African tour.