Storm ‘Filomena’ blankets most of Spain with snow

MADRID (AP) — Spain is on high alert as a cold snap is covering much of the country with snow disrupting road, sea and air traffic, while authorities warn that worse might be in store over the weekend. Parts of central Spain, including the capital, are expected to receive more than 24 hours of continuous snowfall as Storm Filomena moves north from the Straits of Gibraltar. There are serious disruptions in some 270 roads and more than 40 flights have been canceled or delayed. In the southern Canarias archipelago, emergency services rescued 65 people from a ferry vessel that ran aground. The storm is expected to weaken and move northeast by Sunday.