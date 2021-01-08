Tampa Bay begins season against Chicago

Tampa Bay begins season against ChicagoNew
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning begin the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Tampa Bay went 43-21-6 overall and 18-5-1 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Lightning scored 243 total goals last season, 49 on power plays and six shorthanded.
Chicago went 7-12-3 in division action and 16-16-4 on the road a season ago. The Blackhawks averaged 3.0 goals on 31.8 shots per game last season.
INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.
Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews: out (health), Alexander Nylander: out (left knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.