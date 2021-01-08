Temps Cool for Now

While many areas recorded temps above the freezing mark Friday, temps will drop a few degrees this weekend.

Mainly dry and seasonably cold conditions will continue through the weekend. Scattered flurries should develop Friday night. Along with the seasonable temps we will also have pesky gray skies with little hope for sunshine until Sunday afternoon. There are some changes coming after the weekend. We are tracking a nice little bubble of warm air that will ride up into the Tri-States by the middle of next week. Daytime highs could reach 50 degrees in the southern tier of the the Tri-States.

