US Attorney: FBI agents search lawmakers’ offices and homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee on Friday says FBI agents have been searching the homes and offices of state lawmakers. U.S. Attorney spokesman David Boling confirmed the searches on Friday included the homes of former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada and state Rep. Robin Smith. Boling declined to provide further information regarding the nature of the searches and how many lawmakers were involved. A spokesman for the FBI referred all questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Republican Gov. Bill Lee told reporters he had spoken to current House Speaker Cameron Sexton about the searches, describing them as “FBI raids.”