US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. religious watchdog is appealing for the rights of a Pakistani woman, a member of the country’s minority Ahmadis, who has been jailed on blasphemy charges. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom announced on Friday that it has declared 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi a prisoner of conscience and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to immediately free her and others like her. Bibi was jailed last April under the country’s draconian blasphemy law that carries a death penalty. Pakistan’s parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974. Since then, Ahmadis have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists in the Muslim-majority nation.