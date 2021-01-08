WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 7) Highland Basketball Tournament Rolls On In Lewis County With Scotland County And Knox County Set To Tip-Off Tonight On The Prep Hardwood

Day 4 of the annual Highland Boys and Girls Varsity Basketball Tourney will feature a number of local area teams in action this evening in Lewis County, Missouri. Top-seeded Palmyra will be tip0off against 4th-seeded Highland with the winner advancing to Saturday's Championship game.

In a featured consolation game tonight, 5th seeded Knox County will collide with 8th seeded Scotland County on the prep hardwood. WGEM's Richard Denson will have the an update and scouting report as he goes 1-On-1 With SCHS head coach Jeremy Austin.