WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (January 7) Highland Pulls Off A Dramatic Win On Their Home Court Against Palmyra And The Knox County Eagles Soar Over The Tigers Of Scotland County

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (January 7) Highland Pulls Off A Dramatic Win On Their Home Court Against Palmyra And The Knox County Eagles Soar Over The Tigers Of Scotland CountyUpdated
High School Basketball (Thursday)
Highland Boys & Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament
Semifinals
(1) Palmyra Panthers 48
(4) Highland Cougars 49
Highland Advances To Tourney Championship Game On Saturday (7:30 PM)
(2) Kirksville 60
(3) Macon 51
Kirksville Advances To Tourney Title Game On Saturday (7:30 PM)
Consolation Semifinals
(6) Canton 41
(7) Clark County 38
CCHS: (Soph) Carter Briscoe (10 Points)
Indians Will Return To Action Next Saturday Against (3) Monroe City
Consolation Semifinals
(5) Knox County 67
(8) Scotland County 58
25th Annual Clopton Invitational Tournament
Semifinals
Monroe City Panthers 66
Louisiana Bulldogs 34
MC Will Tip-Off vs. Winfield In Tourney Championship Game On Saturday
Consolation Semifinal
Elsberry 47
Mark Twain 39
MTHS: Josh Brothers (10 points)
Lakoda Preston (8 Points)
Jaxen Lake (8 points)
Salisbury Tournament
Semifinals
Cairo 74
South Shelby 42
MSHSAA Regular Season
Marion County Mustangs 52
Brashear Tigers 71
North Shelby Raiders 59
Atlanta 72
NSHS Now (4-5) On The Season
MSHSAA Girls Basketball
Marion County 54
Brashear 32
North Shelby 65
Atlanta 41
NSHS Lady Raiders Now (7-2)
College Basketball
NAIA
Lyon College 75
Hannibal-LaGrange 50
Women
Lyon College 68
Hannibal-LaGrange 52
Big Ten Conference
(5) Iowa Hawkeyes 89
Maryland 67
Hawkeyes: Luka Garza (24 Pts/7 Rebs/4 Assists
Iowa Plays Host To Minnesota On Sunday At Carver-Hawkeye Arena
(12) Illinois 81
Northwestern 56
Illinois: Ayo Dosunmu (15 Pts/5 Rebs/6 Assists)
Kofi Cockburn (18 Pts/12 Rebs)
Adam Miller (14 Pts/4 Rebs)
Fighting Illini Now (9-3) On The Season
Illinois Will Host Maryland On Sunday At The State Farm Center (7 PM)
High School Wrestling (Thursday)
Iowa
Fort Madison 62
Washington 9
182: Austin Ensminger (FM) over (WASH) (For.)
195: Daniel Sokolik (FM) over Curtis Stender (WASH) (Dec 8-1)
220: Double Forfeit 285: Brayden Hartman (WASH) over (FM) (For.)
106: Jack Kleese (WASH) over Henry Wiseman (FM) (Dec 5-4)
113: Emmett Kruse (FM) over (WASH) (For.)
120: Matthew Steffensmeier (FM) over Lane Schrock (WASH) (Fall 1:56)
126: Owen Kruse (FM) over (WASH) (For.)
132: Brock Califf (FM) over (WASH) (For.)
138: Gavin Wiseman (FM) over Jacob Miller (WASH) (Fall 1:45)
145: Will Larson (FM) over (WASH) (For.)
152: Teague Smith (FM) over (WASH) (For.)
160: Mason Schau (FM) over Chase Greiner (WASH) (TF 17-2 4:29)
170: Isaac Thacher (FM) over (WASH) (For.)
Fort Madison 57
Mediapolis 10
220: Double Forfeit 285: Double Forfeit
106: Henry Wiseman (FM) over (MEDI) (For.)
113: Grady Gunn (MEDI) over Emmett Kruse (FM) (MD 11-0)
120: Braxton Davis (MEDI) over Matthew Steffensmeier (FM) (Fall 2:37)
126: Owen Kruse (FM) over (MEDI) (For.)
132: Brock Califf (FM) over (MEDI) (For.)
138: Gavin Wiseman (FM) over Quinten Aney (MEDI) (Dec 6-5)
145: Will Larson (FM) over (MEDI) (For.)
152: Teague Smith (FM) over Logan Rosas (MEDI) (Fall 0:41)
160: Mason Schau (FM) over (MEDI) (For.)
170: Isaac Thacher (FM) over (MEDI) (For.)
182: Austin Ensminger (FM) over Kyle Vorwerk (MEDI) (Fall 1:20)
195: Daniel Sokolik (FM) over (MEDI) (For.)
Farirfield 33
Keokuk 45
220: Grady Flynn (FAIR) over Aydan O`Connor (KEOK) (Fall 1:01)
285: Cesar Smithburg (FAIR) over Jordan Salyers (KEOK) (Fall 2:52)
106: Rylee Moore (KEOK) over (FAIR) (For.)
113: Kylee Mitchell (KEOK) over (FAIR) (For.)
120: Nolan Riddle (KEOK) over Jacob Bland (FAIR) (Dec 8-2)
126: Tate O`Shea (KEOK) over Brecken Courtright (FAIR) (Fall 2:30)
132: Alejandro Morales (KEOK) over Ben Sirdoreus (FAIR) (Fall 5:17)
138: Cohyn Roach (FAIR) over Conrad Kirchner (KEOK) (Fall 2:36)
145: Payton Cline (FAIR) over Levi Boudewyn (KEOK) (Dec 7-2)
152: Logan Adam (FAIR) over Ethan Rose (KEOK) (Fall 3:01)
160: Dakota Haage (KEOK) over Blake Sobaski (FAIR) (Fall 2:27)
170: Zack Glasscock (KEOK) over Carter Moore (FAIR) (Fall 4:43)
182: Theodore Metcalf (FAIR) over Kaleb Spurgeon (KEOK) (Fall 1:23)
195: Kolbe Barnes (KEOK) over Arya Patel (FAIR) (Fall 2:51)
Missouri High School Wrestling (Thursday)
Hannibal went 2-0 tonight with victories or Osage and Fulton. The 66-18 win over Fulton moves Hannibal to a 4-0 conference record. One conference dual left vs Mexico on Wednesday 1/13 at Mexico.
Hannibal 37 Osage 32
Hannibal 66 Osage 32
Against Osage, the dual came down to the 220 pound bout. Brady Zimmerman wins a 4-2 decision over class 2 ranked opponent Connor Arrowood. This sealed the victory for Hannibal. In the second dual against Fulton Brady won by Fall to help lead the Pirates to a 66-18 victory.
Undefeated wrestlers tonight:
Reign Creech
Tristen Essig
Chad Culp
Gavin Morawitz
Trevor Wilson
Ryan Ross
Brady Zimmerman
Note: Hannibal Pirates return to the mats on Monday 1/11 at Palmyra.