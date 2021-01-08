WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (January 7) Highland Pulls Off A Dramatic Win On Their Home Court Against Palmyra And The Knox County Eagles Soar Over The Tigers Of Scotland County

High School Basketball (Thursday)

Highland Boys & Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament

Semifinals

(1) Palmyra Panthers 48

(4) Highland Cougars 49

Highland Advances To Tourney Championship Game On Saturday (7:30 PM)

(2) Kirksville 60

(3) Macon 51

Kirksville Advances To Tourney Title Game On Saturday (7:30 PM)

Consolation Semifinals

(6) Canton 41

(7) Clark County 38

CCHS: (Soph) Carter Briscoe (10 Points)

Indians Will Return To Action Next Saturday Against (3) Monroe City

Consolation Semifinals

(5) Knox County 67

(8) Scotland County 58

25th Annual Clopton Invitational Tournament

Semifinals

Monroe City Panthers 66

Louisiana Bulldogs 34

MC Will Tip-Off vs. Winfield In Tourney Championship Game On Saturday

Consolation Semifinal

Elsberry 47

Mark Twain 39

MTHS: Josh Brothers (10 points)

Lakoda Preston (8 Points)

Jaxen Lake (8 points)

Salisbury Tournament

Semifinals

Cairo 74

South Shelby 42

MSHSAA Regular Season

Marion County Mustangs 52

Brashear Tigers 71

North Shelby Raiders 59

Atlanta 72

NSHS Now (4-5) On The Season

MSHSAA Girls Basketball

Marion County 54

Brashear 32

North Shelby 65

Atlanta 41

NSHS Lady Raiders Now (7-2)

College Basketball

NAIA

Lyon College 75

Hannibal-LaGrange 50

Women

Lyon College 68

Hannibal-LaGrange 52

Big Ten Conference

(5) Iowa Hawkeyes 89

Maryland 67

Hawkeyes: Luka Garza (24 Pts/7 Rebs/4 Assists

Iowa Plays Host To Minnesota On Sunday At Carver-Hawkeye Arena

(12) Illinois 81

Northwestern 56

Illinois: Ayo Dosunmu (15 Pts/5 Rebs/6 Assists)

Kofi Cockburn (18 Pts/12 Rebs)

Adam Miller (14 Pts/4 Rebs)

Fighting Illini Now (9-3) On The Season

Illinois Will Host Maryland On Sunday At The State Farm Center (7 PM)

High School Wrestling (Thursday)

Iowa

Fort Madison 62

Washington 9



182: Austin Ensminger (FM) over (WASH) (For.)

195: Daniel Sokolik (FM) over Curtis Stender (WASH) (Dec 8-1)

220: Double Forfeit 285: Brayden Hartman (WASH) over (FM) (For.)

106: Jack Kleese (WASH) over Henry Wiseman (FM) (Dec 5-4)

113: Emmett Kruse (FM) over (WASH) (For.)

120: Matthew Steffensmeier (FM) over Lane Schrock (WASH) (Fall 1:56)

126: Owen Kruse (FM) over (WASH) (For.)

132: Brock Califf (FM) over (WASH) (For.)

138: Gavin Wiseman (FM) over Jacob Miller (WASH) (Fall 1:45)

145: Will Larson (FM) over (WASH) (For.)

152: Teague Smith (FM) over (WASH) (For.)

160: Mason Schau (FM) over Chase Greiner (WASH) (TF 17-2 4:29)

170: Isaac Thacher (FM) over (WASH) (For.)

Fort Madison 57

Mediapolis 10



220: Double Forfeit 285: Double Forfeit

106: Henry Wiseman (FM) over (MEDI) (For.)

113: Grady Gunn (MEDI) over Emmett Kruse (FM) (MD 11-0)

120: Braxton Davis (MEDI) over Matthew Steffensmeier (FM) (Fall 2:37)

126: Owen Kruse (FM) over (MEDI) (For.)

132: Brock Califf (FM) over (MEDI) (For.)

138: Gavin Wiseman (FM) over Quinten Aney (MEDI) (Dec 6-5)

145: Will Larson (FM) over (MEDI) (For.)

152: Teague Smith (FM) over Logan Rosas (MEDI) (Fall 0:41)

160: Mason Schau (FM) over (MEDI) (For.)

170: Isaac Thacher (FM) over (MEDI) (For.)

182: Austin Ensminger (FM) over Kyle Vorwerk (MEDI) (Fall 1:20)

195: Daniel Sokolik (FM) over (MEDI) (For.)

Farirfield 33

Keokuk 45



220: Grady Flynn (FAIR) over Aydan O`Connor (KEOK) (Fall 1:01)

285: Cesar Smithburg (FAIR) over Jordan Salyers (KEOK) (Fall 2:52)

106: Rylee Moore (KEOK) over (FAIR) (For.)

113: Kylee Mitchell (KEOK) over (FAIR) (For.)

120: Nolan Riddle (KEOK) over Jacob Bland (FAIR) (Dec 8-2)

126: Tate O`Shea (KEOK) over Brecken Courtright (FAIR) (Fall 2:30)

132: Alejandro Morales (KEOK) over Ben Sirdoreus (FAIR) (Fall 5:17)

138: Cohyn Roach (FAIR) over Conrad Kirchner (KEOK) (Fall 2:36)

145: Payton Cline (FAIR) over Levi Boudewyn (KEOK) (Dec 7-2)

152: Logan Adam (FAIR) over Ethan Rose (KEOK) (Fall 3:01)

160: Dakota Haage (KEOK) over Blake Sobaski (FAIR) (Fall 2:27)

170: Zack Glasscock (KEOK) over Carter Moore (FAIR) (Fall 4:43)

182: Theodore Metcalf (FAIR) over Kaleb Spurgeon (KEOK) (Fall 1:23)

195: Kolbe Barnes (KEOK) over Arya Patel (FAIR) (Fall 2:51)

Missouri High School Wrestling (Thursday)

Hannibal went 2-0 tonight with victories or Osage and Fulton. The 66-18 win over Fulton moves Hannibal to a 4-0 conference record. One conference dual left vs Mexico on Wednesday 1/13 at Mexico.



Hannibal 37 Osage 32

Hannibal 66 Osage 32



Against Osage, the dual came down to the 220 pound bout. Brady Zimmerman wins a 4-2 decision over class 2 ranked opponent Connor Arrowood. This sealed the victory for Hannibal. In the second dual against Fulton Brady won by Fall to help lead the Pirates to a 66-18 victory.



Undefeated wrestlers tonight:

Reign Creech

Tristen Essig

Chad Culp

Gavin Morawitz

Trevor Wilson

Ryan Ross

Brady Zimmerman



Note: Hannibal Pirates return to the mats on Monday 1/11 at Palmyra.