WHO: Amid short supplies, vaccine doses can be 6 weeks apart

GENEVA (AP) — World Health Organization experts have issued recommendations saying that the interval between administration of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be extended to up to six weeks. WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunization formally published its advice saying an interval of 21 to 28 days between the doses is recommended. But the U.N. health agency also noted some countries face “exceptional circumstances of vaccine supply constraints combined with a high disease burden,” and some have been considering delaying the administration of a second dose as a way to broaden initial coverage.