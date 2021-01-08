Woman walking on Kansas City street hit, killed by car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a woman has died after being hit by a car as she walked on a street near the south end of the city. Police say the crash happened late Wednesday night on Troost Avenue just south of 71st Terrace Street and Forest Hill Cemetery, killing 52-year-old Kim Ruff of Kansas City. Investigators say Ruff was either walking along or trying to cross the street when she was hit by a northbound car. Police say Ruff died at the scene. Officials say the driver of the car stopped and cooperated with police. Neither the driver nor a passenger in the car was injured.