Chilly Weekend Before Weekday Warmup

A thick and stubborn deck of stratus clouds has settled in across the Tri-States. This cloud deck has kept temperatures from rising too much, with wind chills in the low 20's and teens for much of the afternoon. The clouds should stick around for much of the day Sunday, meaning temperatures will not vary much from Saturday. These clouds will also likely stick around for the first half of the day Monday. Winds should shift and help to bring in some drier air Monday afternoon or evening. This would help to clear some of the persistent cloud cover away.

Southwesterly winds by midweek will help to advect in warmer air, allowing temperatures to reach into the 40's Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Some places may even reach into the upper 40's at times. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies, while clouds return on Thursday. A cold front will move through Thursday night/Friday which will bring cooler temperatures. Right now most models remain dry with just some isolated drizzle or flurries.