Des Moines man arrested in US Capitol building riot

DES MOINES, Iowa. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said Saturday that officers assisted the FBI in arresting 41-year-old Doug Jensen on Friday night at his home in the city’s south side. He is being held at the Polk County Jail. There were no charges listed for Jensen in online federal court records as of late Saturday morning, and it wasn’t clear if he had an attorney. Video posted online during the mayhem Wednesday showed a man who appears to be Jensen, who is white, pursuing a Black officer up a flight of stairs as a mob trails behind.