Freese, Pines added to US U23 roster; replace Ochoa, Araujo

CHICAGO (AP) — Philadelphia goalkeeper Matt Freese and D.C. United defender Donovan Pines have been added to the U.S. under-23 roster for this month’s training camp in Bradenton, Florida, in place of Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa and LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. Ochoa injured his right quadriceps and Araujo is ill. The under-23 team is training under coach Jason Kreis alongside the national team through Jan. 24, and several under-23 players will be added to the national team roster ahead of a contemplated exhibition against Serbia in late January at Orlando, Florida.