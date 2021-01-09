Hannibal agriculture students work toward State Fair scholarship

HANNIBAL, MO. (WGEM) -- Officials in the Hannibal School District say they're working to help their students apply for the Missouri State Fair's Youth in Agriculture Scholarship.

With $68,500 available for only 40 high school seniors, instructors said they want their senior FFA students to have all the skills needed to apply.

In addition to being high school seniors and active members of Missouri 4-H or FFA, students are also required to have participated at least once as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor at the State Fair.

Agriculture instructor Derek Greenig said his goal is to help students thrive.

"It's very important for us to be on all the cutting edge of all the new technology and all the terminology that goes into those different things so when they leave us they're prepared," he said.

Senior Laney Holley said she wants to become a structural welder and said the agriculture program has taught her a lot.

"I've learned all of the skills I know here," she said.

Holley said she didn't enter projects into the fair until her sophomore year.

"That's when my advisors first told me about it," she said. "I was kind of interested in showing my projects and seeing what else is out there."

Greenig said the Youth in Agriculture Scholarship is one of many great opportunities available to students with the skills they learn.

"Anytime that we can help a student through a scholarship, give them skills to obtain a scholarship, we definitely push them in that direction to help them financially," he said. "You know that's a big burden on students."

Holly said getting the scholarship would pay off.

"Like I learned something and it worked out better for me in the end," she said.

Scholarships available include:

One $5,000 platinum scholarship

Five $2,500 supreme scholarship

Thirty-four 1,500 scholarships

Click here to download the application and find out more information