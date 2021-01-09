Nightly curfew for pandemic takes effect across Quebec

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — A curfew meant to curb a rising tide of COVID-19 cases has taken effect across Quebec. Premier Francois Legault says the measure that began at 8 p.m. Saturday is needed to prevent gatherings that have fueled the rampant spread of the virus, The French-speaking Canadian province has a population of more than 8.4 million. The rules will see most residents face police questions or fines of up to $6,000 Canadian (US$4,728) if they’re out between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the next four weeks. There are exceptions for essential workers, people walking dogs, and those who have medical reasons to be out, such as a doctor’s appointment.