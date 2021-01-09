Quincy Boy Scouts continue Christmas tree pick-up tradition

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Saturday's morning's chilly weather didn't stop Quincy's Boy Scout Troop #1 from conducting their annual Christmas tree pick-up.

Scout Master Joe Henning said the troop has done the pick up for almost 30 years now.

"We take the trees down to the city of Quincy compost site, down at Evans Recycling," he said. "Next, the Corps of Engineers from Mark Twain Lake come over, they get all the trees, take them over to Mark Twain Lake and sink them for fish habitat."

Henning said those who scheduled a pickup this year can expect a call next year.

"If they're on our list from this year, we always call everybody next year and ask if they want us to return," he said.

Henning said the scouts charge $10 for every pickup and the funds they collect go to support the their activities and operations.