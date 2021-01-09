Taylor’s late 3 carries Austin Peay past E. Illinois 74-71

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Terry Taylor banked in a game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer as Austin Peay foiled Eastern Illinois’ comeback 74-71. Taylor poured in a season-high 38 points plus 17 rebounds for Austin Peay. The Panthers rallied from 14 down and tied at 71-71 with 13 seconds left after Mack Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Reginald Gee had eight points and six rebounds for Austin Peay. Carlos Paez added six assists. Smith had 16 points for the Panthers, shooting 4 of 12 from distance. Josiah Wallace added 14 points. Barlow Alleruzzo IV had 13 points and Marvin Johnson 12.