Top US official gears up for US presence in Western Sahara

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The highest ranking U.S. diplomat for North Africa and the Middle East is in Western Sahara laying the groundwork for the United States to set up a consulate in the disputed territory. The U.S. Embassy in Morocco’ called the visit by Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker “historic.” Schenker traveled Saturday to the city of Laayoune, which Morocco considers the capital of Western Sahara. The United States has agreed to recognize Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara as part of a deal engineered by Washington for the normalization of ties between Morocco and Israel. Schenker is scheduled to head Sunday to Dakhla, a seaside town where an official U.S. presence is likely to be set up.