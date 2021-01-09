Skip to Content

UK to vaccinate out of pandemic by looking to local GPs

LONDON (AP) — British Health Secretary Matt Hancock turned up at a doctor’s office in London this week to highlight the start of coronavirus vaccinations by local general practitioners. There was only one problem: There was no vaccine. It didn’t arrive in time for Hancock’s press event. It was an embarrassing moment for the U.K.’s top health official and a reminder of the challenges Britain faces as it races to vaccinate more than 15 million people by mid-February. GPs like Dr. Ammara Hughes are crucial to the National Health Service’s plan to expand vaccinations from hospitals and clinics to more than 1,000 doctors’ offices around the country.  

