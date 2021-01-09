WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (January 8) Highland Boys And Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament Continues Tonight In Lewis County As Palmyra Faces Macon On The Prep Hardwood

The final two days of the Highland Boys And Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament are set to take place Friday and Saturday in Lewis County. Consolation games are on tap this evening while the title games will take place Saturday at Highland High School in Ewing, Missouri.

The 4th-seeded Cougars of HHS will face 2nd-seeded Kirksville in the Boys Championship at 7:30 p.m. Macon and Scotland County will vye for the Girls Championship at 6:00 p.m.

WGEM's Garrett Tiehes caught up with Highland Athletic Director Ben Buening to get a scouting report on Saturday's games as well as an overview on how the tourney has operated this week in the wake of all the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place.

The top-seeded Palmyra Panthers will be in action this evening at Highland in the tourney's third place game. PHS will tip-off against 3rd-seeded Macon. Panthers head coach Ryan Wood hopes his squad will be able to bounce back from Thursday's heartbreaking 49-48 loss against Highland in a big way with the help, and leadership, of players like senior Abe Haerr. We'll have an update.

Finally, in Major League Baseball news and notes, former LA Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda passed way on Thursday. The Hall Of Fame skipper lead the Dodgers to two World Series Championships during his 20 years in the dugout with the National League franchise. Lasorda spent more than 7 decades as a part of the Dodgers organization in various capacities. The Norristown, Pennsylvania native was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York as a manager in 1997. According to his family in California, Lasorda had a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home Thursday evening.

Thomas (Tommy) Charles Lasorda was 93 years old.