WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (January 8) Clark County Lady Indians Set Their Sights On A Consolation Crown At Highland Tournament And The Keokuk Chiefs Fall To Defeat In Overtime At Home

High School Basketball (Friday)

Highland Boys & Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament

Girls Consolation Championship

(3) Clark County 41

(8) Knox County 28

KCHS: Riley Strange (14 Points)

Girls Third Place Game

(6) Kirksville 32

(4) Canton 42

Boys Consolation Championship

(6) Canton 49

(5) Knox County 66

CHS: (JR) Dalton Berhorst (14 Points)

Boys Third Place Game

(1) Palmyra 46

(3) Macon 50

25th Annual Clopton Invitational Tournament

(1) Monroe City Lady Panthers 71

Clopton 33

MCHS: Hallie Dyer (20 Pts/4 Assists/4 Steals) MVP

Riley Quinn (19 Points)

Clopton Consolation Championship

Mark Twain Lady Tigers 42

Silex 32

Salisbury Tournament Championship

South Shelby Lady Birds 72

Salisbury 65

SSHS: (Soph) Miranda Patterson (24 Points)

(JR) Emma Dovin (14 Points)

(Soph) Hannah Wegman (14 Points)

MSHSAA Regular Season

Hannibal Lady Pirates Pirates 40

Marshall 43

Marion County Lady Mustangs 58

Novinger 27

Hannibal Pirates 46

Marshall 48

Marion County 42

Novinger 90

Mexico Bulldogs 66

Eugene 35

Iowa Prep Basketball

Burlington 61

Keokuk 52 (Final/OT)

KHS: MJ Davis (17 Points)

Boone Messer (10 Pts/8 Rebs)

Mount Pleasant 46

Fort Madison 53

FMHS Will Tip-Off Against Central Lee On Saturday

Cardinal 43

Central Lee 55

CLHS: Dylan Stuecker (12 Points)

Bronson Sargent (12 Pts/8 Rebs)

Kade Myhre (12 Points)

Girls Basketball

Cardinal 22

Central Lee 61

CLHS: Mya Merschman (32 Points)

New London 43

Holy Trinity Catholic 49

HTC: Kassi Randolph (11 Points)

Mount Pleasant 31

Fort Madison 36

FMHS: Malarie Ross (14 Points)

College Basketball

Summit League (NCAA)

Women

Western Illinois 61

South Dakota State 71

Men

Western Illinois Leathernecks 77

South Dakota State 83

WIU: Adam Anhold (16 Pts/9 Rebs)

Ramean Hinton (13 Points)

Justin Brookens (12 Points)

Will Carius (10 Points)

NIAA

Lincoln Christian University 63

Culver-Stockton College 79

C-SC: Robert Fry II (23 Pts/6 Rebs/6 Assists)

Michael Johnson (16 Pts/5 Rebs)

Note: First Game for C-SC Wildcats Since November 28, 2020

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls 115

Los Angeles Lakers 117

LAL: LeBron James (28 Pts/7 Rebs/7 Assists)

CHI: Zach LaVine (38 Points)

Bulls Will Face LA Clippers On Sunday At Staples Center (3:00 PM)

Listen To The Game "LIVE" On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 1440/98.9