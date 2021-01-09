WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (January 8) Clark County Lady Indians Set Their Sights On A Consolation Crown At Highland Tournament And The Keokuk Chiefs Fall To Defeat In Overtime At Home

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (January 8) Clark County Lady Indians Set Their Sights On A Consolation Crown At Highland Tournament And The Keokuk Chiefs Fall To Defeat In Overtime At HomeUpdated
High School Basketball (Friday)
Highland Boys & Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament
Girls Consolation Championship
(3) Clark County 41
(8) Knox County 28
KCHS: Riley Strange (14 Points)
Girls Third Place Game
(6) Kirksville 32
(4) Canton 42
Boys Consolation Championship
(6) Canton 49
(5) Knox County 66
CHS: (JR) Dalton Berhorst (14 Points)
Boys Third Place Game
(1) Palmyra 46
(3) Macon 50
25th Annual Clopton Invitational Tournament
(1) Monroe City Lady Panthers 71
Clopton 33
MCHS: Hallie Dyer (20 Pts/4 Assists/4 Steals) MVP
Riley Quinn (19 Points)
Clopton Consolation Championship
Mark Twain Lady Tigers 42
Silex 32
Salisbury Tournament Championship
South Shelby Lady Birds 72
Salisbury 65
SSHS: (Soph) Miranda Patterson (24 Points)
(JR) Emma Dovin (14 Points)
(Soph) Hannah Wegman (14 Points)
MSHSAA Regular Season
Hannibal Lady Pirates Pirates 40
Marshall 43
Marion County Lady Mustangs 58
Novinger 27
Hannibal Pirates 46
Marshall 48
Marion County 42
Novinger 90
Mexico Bulldogs 66
Eugene 35
Iowa Prep Basketball
Burlington 61
Keokuk 52 (Final/OT)
KHS: MJ Davis (17 Points)
Boone Messer (10 Pts/8 Rebs)
Mount Pleasant 46
Fort Madison 53
FMHS Will Tip-Off Against Central Lee On Saturday
Cardinal 43
Central Lee 55
CLHS: Dylan Stuecker (12 Points)
Bronson Sargent (12 Pts/8 Rebs)
Kade Myhre (12 Points)
Girls Basketball
Cardinal 22
Central Lee 61
CLHS: Mya Merschman (32 Points)
New London 43
Holy Trinity Catholic 49
HTC: Kassi Randolph (11 Points)
Mount Pleasant 31
Fort Madison 36
FMHS: Malarie Ross (14 Points)
College Basketball
Summit League (NCAA)
Women
Western Illinois 61
South Dakota State 71
Men
Western Illinois Leathernecks 77
South Dakota State 83
WIU: Adam Anhold (16 Pts/9 Rebs)
Ramean Hinton (13 Points)
Justin Brookens (12 Points)
Will Carius (10 Points)
NIAA
Lincoln Christian University 63
Culver-Stockton College 79
C-SC: Robert Fry II (23 Pts/6 Rebs/6 Assists)
Michael Johnson (16 Pts/5 Rebs)
Note: First Game for C-SC Wildcats Since November 28, 2020
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls 115
Los Angeles Lakers 117
LAL: LeBron James (28 Pts/7 Rebs/7 Assists)
CHI: Zach LaVine (38 Points)
Bulls Will Face LA Clippers On Sunday At Staples Center (3:00 PM)
Listen To The Game "LIVE" On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 1440/98.9